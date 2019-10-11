Zagreb Kom: International Chamber Music
Leading international chamber music festival with soloists from home and abroad and a wide ranging classical repertoire.
Event website:
|http://www.zagreb-festival.org/index.php?page=home-slider-en
Venue name:
|Croatian Music Institute
Address:
Gundulićeva 6
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 11-am-1pm, 6pm-8pm. Sat, Sun closed (box office)
Dates And Times
- Croatian Music Institute from 70 kuna
- Croatian Music Institute from 70 kuna
- Croatian Music Institute from 70 kuna
- Croatian Music Institute from 70 kuna
- Croatian Music Institute from 70 kuna
Croatian Music Institute
free of charge
Concert for children. Free admission only with previous reservation.
- Croatian Music Institute free of charge