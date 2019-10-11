Zagreb Kom: International Chamber Music

Music, Classical and opera Croatian Music Institute , Zagreb Friday October 11 2019 - Wednesday October 16 2019
Zagreb Kom: International Chamber Music
1/2
© Zagreb International Chamber Music Festival
Zagreb Kom: International Chamber Music
2/2
© Vedran Metelko /Zagreb International Chamber Music Festival

Time Out says

Leading international chamber music festival with soloists from home and abroad and a wide ranging classical repertoire.

Details
Event website: http://www.zagreb-festival.org/index.php?page=home-slider-en
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Croatian Music Institute
Address: Gundulićeva 6
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 11-am-1pm, 6pm-8pm. Sat, Sun closed (box office)

Dates And Times