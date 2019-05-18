Zagreb Sunset Sessions: In The Park

The second outdoor Zagreb Sunset Sessions rave of the 2019 season

Zagreb Sunset Session have been throwing golden-hour parties with a house music soundtrack for six years. They have held events in museums, fortresses, rooftops and other unique locations across Zagreb. The outdoor party vibe buzzes with lasers, smoke machines and fire-canons. Following their season debut at Sports Centre Šalata, this second edition takes place at the viewing point Vidikovac in Maksimir park, to the east of Zagreb city centre. To ensure everyone gets to see the sunset, last entry is strictly at 6 pm.