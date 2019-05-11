Zapruđe Uživo

Music, Rock and indie Vjekoslav Majer Park , Zagreb Saturday May 11 2019 - Sunday May 12 2019 Free
Zapruđe uživo
Neighbourhood music festival in the Zagreb suburbs with big local names

Darko Rundek, Kawasaki 3P, El musicante, GREASEBALLS, K'o Zmaj, Šen Grupa Dno and more.

The biggest and oldest neighbourhood open air music festival in Zagreb with a bunch of more or less well known and recognised Croatian rock bands perfoming.

Venue name: Vjekoslav Majer Park
Address: Park Vjekoslava Majera
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/246753846277609
    • Vjekoslav Majer Park free of charge
