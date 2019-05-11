Zapruđe Uživo
Neighbourhood music festival in the Zagreb suburbs with big local names
Darko Rundek, Kawasaki 3P, El musicante, GREASEBALLS, K'o Zmaj, Šen Grupa Dno and more.
The biggest and oldest neighbourhood open air music festival in Zagreb with a bunch of more or less well known and recognised Croatian rock bands perfoming.
|Venue name:
|Vjekoslav Majer Park
|Address:
|
Park Vjekoslava Majera
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/246753846277609
-
- Vjekoslav Majer Park free of charge
-
- Vjekoslav Majer Park free of charge