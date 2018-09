Pula's annual festival of lights Visualia spectacularly reimagines the city using multi-coloured lighting, projections and video mapping. Dazzling displays of light transformed the city into electrifying alternate worlds - take a look at this gallery of our favourite 'grams from the event to see just what we mean.

