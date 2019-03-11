12 paintings from the new Hrvoje Marko Peruzović exhibition

Zagreb's Mimara Museum hosts the launch of a new exhibition by Croatian artist Hrvoje Marko Peruzović at 7pm on Wednesday 13 March. Entitled 'The Draft For Retrospective', the exhibition will display around hundred of Peruzović's paintings, which were culled from his entire 25-year career to date, from his days as a student to his most recent artistic endeavours.













Born in 1971 in Zagreb, Peruzović graduated from the graphics department of Split's School of Applied Arts and Design. He went on to graduate in painting from the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb in 1995 before continuing his studies in Paris, Milan, Venice and Vienna.













The exhibition displays all of Peruzović's main motives and interests, from a strong theme of religious images to animals, plants, humans, many in abstract form. In addition to painting, Peruzović is a graphics artist, an illustrator, sculptor and photographer.













Some of the exhibition holds works of oil on canvas, however, the bulk is made up of the painter's favoured use of acrylics. Hrvoje Marko Peruzović is actively painting and sculpting to this day and has exhibited internationally many times. He lives and works in Zagreb. The exhibition is open until the end of March.







