13 incredible caves in Croatia made for adventuring

Everyone knows Croatia is beautiful, but the differences between the coast and its overlooked continental regions are huge. However, dig a little deeper, and you'll find one thing that connects them all: underground caves. Whether you're exploring inland Zagorje or the islands that populate the sparkling Adriatic, breathtakingly beautiful caves are found everywhere in Croatia. Check out this Instagram gallery for our favourites.
Modra špilja, Biševo island
Galebove Stijene, Pula
Lovinac, Lika
Cerovačke pećine, Nature Park Velebit
Veternica, Nature Park Medvednica
Baredine, Istria
Lokvarka, Gorski Kotar
Biserujka, Island of Krk
Vrelo, Fužine
Vindija, Zagorje
Vela špilja, Island of Korčula
Golubinka, Dugi Otok
Odisejeva špilja, Island of Mljet