News / Weird & Wonderful

13 incredible caves in Croatia made for adventuring

By Ivor Kruljac Posted: Tuesday July 30 2019, 11:29am

blue cave from bisevo in croatia
Biševo

Everyone knows Croatia is beautiful, but the differences between the coast and its overlooked continental regions are huge. However, dig a little deeper, and you'll find one thing that connects them all: underground caves. Whether you're exploring inland Zagorje or the islands that populate the sparkling Adriatic, breathtakingly beautiful caves are found everywhere in Croatia. Check out this Instagram gallery for our favourites.

Modra špilja, Biševo island 

Galebove Stijene, Pula

Lovinac, Lika 

Cerovačke pećine, Nature Park Velebit

View this post on Instagram

#cave #caveentrance #croatiancaves #velebit #crnopac #cavers #špiljari

A post shared by J. B. (@jenny_barnjak) on

Veternica, Nature Park Medvednica

View this post on Instagram

"Nothing wrong with it, supernatural"

A post shared by Doris (@hippiscus) on

Baredine, Istria

View this post on Instagram

#baredinecave #chorwacja2019 #croatia #jaskinia #baredine #chorwacja

A post shared by mario (@marioplus321) on

Lokvarka, Gorski Kotar

Biserujka, Island of Krk

Vrelo, Fužine

Vindija, Zagorje

Vela špilja, Island of Korčula

Golubinka, Dugi Otok

View this post on Instagram

Another shot from inside Golubinka cave 😻😻

A post shared by Kristina (@kristinazg) on

Odisejeva špilja, Island of Mljet

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ivor Kruljac