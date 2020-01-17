2020 is your last chance to swim by the waterfalls of Krka National Park

2020 will be the final year in which visitors to Krka National Park (pictured) will be able to swim in Skradinski Buk, the largest and most-popular water asset situated there. From January 2021, the practice of swimming in this section of the park will be banned. Park authorities explained that climate change and the need to conserve resources and the richness of biodiversity within the park are the reasons for the rule change.







Skradinski Buk at Krka National Park



Thousands of tourists and locals visit Krka National Park every year and enjoy swimming in Skradinski Buk, which lies in full view of the park's most impressive display of waterfalls. Many are drawn specifically for this aspect of the park. At some other Croatian National Parks, such as Plitvice Lakes, swimming is forbidden throughout the protected area. Some areas of the park which are more popular with locals will maintain the tradition of swimming within the waters, namely Stinice, Remetić - Pisak and downstream of the Roška waterfall, but the biggest and most popular lake for visitors will be off-limits to swimmers from the end of this year. Grab your last chance while you can.





