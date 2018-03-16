26 beautiful doorways in Split

Is there anything more aesthetically pleasing than a quirky doorway? Ornate doorways are the crowning feature of Split's impressive architectural gems. Inspired by these extraordinary features, a father and daughter team from Split have set about meticulously documenting the city’s doorways on Instagram with the hashtag #vrata_splita. Here are 26 incredibly beautiful doorways in Split.
RECOMMENDED: One day in Split.
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19)
20)
21)
22)
23)
24)
25)
26)
Advertising
Advertising