26 beautiful doorways in Split

By Time Out contributors Posted: Friday March 16 2018, 5:36pm

©PXhere

Is there anything more aesthetically pleasing than a quirky doorway? Ornate doorways are the crowning feature of Split's impressive architectural gems. Inspired by these extraordinary features, a father and daughter team from Split have set about meticulously documenting the city’s doorways on Instagram with the hashtag #vrata_splita. Here are 26 incredibly beautiful doorways in Split.

RECOMMENDED: One day in Split.

1)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

2)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

3)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

4)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

5)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

6)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

7)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

8)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

9)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

10)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

11)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

12)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

13)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

14)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

15)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

16)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

17)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

18)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

19)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

20)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

21)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

22)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

23)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

24)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

25)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

26)

A post shared by vrata_splita (@vrata_splita) on

 

 

By Time Out contributors

