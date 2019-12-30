33 images of incredible rural holiday homes in Varaždin County

Like much of continental Croatia, Varaždin County has lots to offer visitors, not least the absolutely stunning rental properties you can see here. While many visitors to Croatia flock to the coast, some discerning travelers seek a more peaceful and secluded vacation. Situated in the gently rolling hills, vineyards, agricultural land and beautiful countryside of northern Croatia, Varaždin County offers just that and is one of the finest assets of largely undiscovered Croatia.
Varaždin County have recently launched a new website to highlight some of the best rural holiday homes in their region. The website, My Varaždin Holiday, is presented in English, German and Croatian.
The new website holds a huge amount of new, stunning photography of each holiday home within the scheme and direct links of how you can contact and book the properties. Many of the holiday homes are detached, offering privacy and peaceful seclusion for you and your family or friends.
In total, 34 holiday homes have been selected as initial participants in the new project. They have been chosen for their superior offer, which in many cases includes outdoor swimming pools, indoor pools and jacuzzis, incredible views, unique architecture and stunning interiors. Visitors to each holiday home in the scheme will be presented with a county-organised gift box containing Varaždin pumpkin oil, gingerbread, honey, macaroons made of Hajdina flour, lavender and eco-cosmetics, as well as tourist brochures detailing the region's rich offer.
The project aims to increase awareness of what's available in Varaždin County's accommodation offer. Not dependent on seasonal sea temperatures, the county's holiday potential is year round.
Varaždin County already draws a substantial amount of visitors, thanks to attractions like Trakošćan castle (one of Croatia's best), the Old City of Varaždin and water assets such as hot springs, the Drava river and Lake Ormož, Lake Varaždin and Lake Dubrava.
Known throughout Croatia as a region where traditional arts & crafts, folklore and gastronomy are protected, the region is of
high cultural value to the country. Varaždin County is also the host for many notable annual events, not least the huge, multi-faceted Špancirfest and Varaždin's Advent.
All photos courtesy Varaždin County Tourist Board / Siniša Sović / Domagoj Miletić