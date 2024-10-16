5 best autumn walks in Zagreb

After the intense heat of the Croatian summer, the arrival of autumn in Zagreb has been a welcome one. Breezy temperatures and only occasional rain make for lovely and comfortable walks through one of Europe's greenest capitals. Time Out Croatia has compiled a list of five light and attractive strolls to make the most of the inviting autumnal vibe.

Maksimir park

As Zagreb’s oldest city park, there is no more obvious place to start this list than with Maksimir. Its expansive paths can lead to both lighter strolls and slightly more serious hikes deeper into the wooded areas, as well as a fair number of café break options. Time Out Croatia particularly recommends Mirna Koliba, a relatively new self-service coffee spot with a smattering of tables right on the lakefront on the way to the Zagreb Zoo.

Easily accessible via a short tram ride from the main square, Maksimir requires little commitment to reach and yet feels completely isolated from the higher tempo of the city around it.

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL Ribnjak

Ribnjak

Just behind the main square, Ribnjak park is perfect for a quick little break while traversing the city centre. It makes for a great picnic spot, but is just as fitting for a slow stroll while keeping close to the heart of the city. Protruding from the trees are the two towers of the Zagreb Cathedral, a view that can be enjoyed by walking the park’s winding paths or seated on one of its many benches. It also has a great children’s park making it a solid choice for a family outing. It’s also known to host various pop-up arts events, providing maybe something a little extra if the stars align on your visit.

Sava embankment

The northern bank of the Sava, the river that separates the centre of town from more recently built Novi Zagreb, is a delightful walk and popular among locals. The raised trail alongside the embankment passes by sculptures – which are all works by prominent Croatian artists – as well as a barbecue spot, a sprawling children’s park, and a piece of history in the form of the Social-Modernist beauty Kockica ('Little Cube'), which was once the HQ of the Croatian Communist Party.

On the embankment below (assuming it isn’t flooded by an overflowing river), couples, groups, families and those in lone contemplation all walk at once – though with such an expansive space, there’s never a crowd. It’s also a popular spot for dog walks and training – and it’s not rare to see an entire gang of pups learning how to socialise and obey commands at a dog-training school.

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL View from Strossmayer Promenade

Strossmayer Promenade

This list would be incomplete without this inclusion. It runs along the remains of Zagreb’s medieval walls of its Upper Town providing beautiful panoramic views of the city from above and accessible by a cute little funicular ride from Ilica below. This ride takes you to the foot of Lotrščak Tower, from which a daily cannon shot signals to the entire city the arrival of midday at noon on the dot.



It’s also accessible by foot, either by the staircase at the entrance of the Grič Tunnel on Mesnička or by climbing the Zakmardijeve stube steps, which takes you past the excellent Pri Nami, a cafe-bar.

The walk itself – punctuated by romantic chestnut trees and green spaces – is worth it, but the murals, Love Rails (where couples affirm their everlasting love by locking a padlock to the railings), the view of Zagreb Cathedral and the seated silver statue of Croatian poet AG Matoš all add the details that make this spot a Zagreb bucket-list item.

Tuškanac

Tucked away in Zagreb’s Upper Town, this forest park is surrounded by elegant homes, embassies and bountiful greenery. With some great walking trails, open spaces for dogs to roam, and a large children’s playground, it’s a great spot for families, couples and friends alike. Close to Kino Tuškanac, a cinema known for its quality film cycles (currently closed for renovation due to the 2020 earthquake), the park is an ideal option for those looking for a green escape slightly removed from the city centre, but still easily accessible for a short visit.