5 best picnic spots in Zagreb

Summer draws nearer to its end and early September might be the last chance to take advantage of warm and inviting temperatures to enjoy a picnic in and around Zagreb – here are five of the best places to lay down your blanket and place your basket.

Near Boćarski dom Zrinjevac

On the northern bank of the Sava, the lovely open space near Boćarski dom Zrinjevac is a more low-key alternative to Bundek (see below) diagonally opposite. With benches and tables on the hillpath above, there are even a few barbecue stations freely available, making it a flexible spot for those socialising in bigger groups. It’s also located near a sizeable children’s playground, and shade is provided by the plentiful trees.

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL Bundek

Bundek

Just south of the Sava river and accessible by bike and bus, Bundek park and lake is a lovely green oasis. Picnic-goers have a variety of attractive spots to choose between, including lakeside or by the raised hillpath bordering the riverbank. With plenty of kids’ parks and ice-cream stands along the various footpaths, as well as publicly available toilets, it makes for a convenient family location.

Cmrok

A popular spot to go sledging after snowfall, Cmrok city park is just as inviting in the sunshine. Near Tuškanac, it has a slightly elevated view of parts of the city and its wide open green spaces provide plenty of space between groups even on busy weekends. It’s reached by bus lines 101, 102 and 105, though the walk there can be charming, too.

Mia Slafhauzer/PIXSELL Maksimir

Maksimir

The oldest and biggest city park in Zagreb, Maksimir is a no-brainer. Pathways through forested and open areas alike can lead you to both livelier expansive park spaces and more isolated spots by the water, while families can combine a trip to the Zagreb Zoo also located here. With Maksimir, pick your picnic poison – it’ll do nicely.

Sljeme

For those looking to make a slightly more serious commitment for a spectacular view, reaching the peak of Zagreb’s Medvednica mountain is the way to go. For a more adventurous day out, there are plenty of hiking trails to pick from, though it’s easily reachable by taking the 140 bus or cable car.

