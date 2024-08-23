6 best vegan restaurants in Zagreb

Zagreb has long been ahead of the field where vegan dining in Croatia is concerned. While the scene will still expand, by now the capital has an established set of eateries offering exclusively plant-based meals. Here are six worthy of a visit for those looking to eat green.

BEKIND

This vegan burger spot opened in 2023 on Zagreb’s busy main street of Ilica, close to the Museum of Illusions. BEKIND comprises outdoor seating and an inviting interior of whites and beiges, its tables and windowsills adorned – maybe unsurprisingly – with lots of potted plants. Alongside its vegan burgers, it offers a mushroom pâté, various salads and a daily soup. A full English menu can be found on the restaurant’s website.

Where: Ilica 75

When: Tue-Sat noon-10pm, Sun 11am-4pm

Jan Bantić/Time Out Croatia OAZA Joyful Kitchen

OAZA Joyful Kitchen

A three-minute walk from Zagreb’s main square on Radićeva ulica, OAZA Joyful Kitchen delivers what its name promises: an oasis of bright vegan food, surrounded by souvenir shops and meat-heavy restaurants. Featuring attractive street-side outdoor seating, it makes for a popular lunch date spot. It offers a variety of dishes, from wraps and sandwiches to a changing daily menu, and refreshing homemade juices to accompany the meal. A full English menu is available here.



Where: Radićeva 9

When: Mon-Sat 10am-9.30pm

Simple Green & Bake by Jelena



The unassuming exterior of this restaurant and bakery – located on a small street corner by the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing – hides a comfortable vegan spot in Zagreb’s wider city centre. Simple Green offers hungry guests a weekly menu, as well as a permanent selection of healthy vegan burgers, wraps and kebabs, as well as salads and bowls. Alternatively, visitors can choose from their bread and pastries menu, both of which are available (in Croatian) here.



Where: Sutlanska 1

When: Mon-Fri 7am-4pm

superplanty

With a thatched-ceiling covering, a white-brick exposed wall and nearly as many overhanging plants as lights, superplanty – across the way from Franjo Tuđman park – has an immediately welcoming atmosphere. This vegan bistro and café places a cute little plant on every table, while food and drinks are served on sleek wooden trays that fit with the surrounding decor. Bowls of goodness alongside a smattering of meat-substitute dishes can be accompanied by smoothies and – of course – coffee. For more information, check out the bistro’s Facebook page.



Where: Trg Vladka Mačeka 2

When: Mon-Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 9am-3pm

Time Out Croatia Vegehop

Vegehop (Vlaška 79)

This vegan restaurant has been in operation for over 20 years, making it one of Zagreb’s veterans of the green eatery scene. Offering a combination of Eastern cuisine and local traditional dishes – including vegan spins on Balkan classics ćevapi and sarma – it has something for all tastes. Located a short tram ride from the main square, it’s a great spot to refuel during a day in the city centre. An English menu can be found on its Facebook page.



Where: Vlaška 79

When: Daily noon-8pm

Zrno Bio Bistro

This is Croatia’s first and only 100%-certified vegan & organic eatery and a true farm-to-table operation, with ingredients coming in daily from its own farm. Guests may peruse a varied menu while sitting in a lush green interior or a lovely outdoor terrace area, covered by leaves and plants overhead to provide shade and an outdoorsy feel. For more information, check Time Out Croatia’s full profile of this unique restaurant, as well as the website.



Where: Medulićeva 20

When: Mon-Sat noon-9.30pm (kitchen till 9pm)