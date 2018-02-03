  • News
  • Weird & Wonderful

7 Croatian buildings a Bond villain would be proud of

By Time Out contributors Posted: Saturday February 3 2018, 11:29am

Idis Turato
©Idis Turato

If the Machiavellian schemes of Bond villains such as Blofeld and Jaws had not have been foiled, they’d probably be chilling in Croatia right now, in one of the many seemingly purpose built lairs. From houses shaped like rifle scopes, to bunker-style aquariums, there's plenty to suit the bad guy of the piece. Here are seven of the country’s best designs, fit for any Bond villain to call home.

1) Gumno House

2) Karlovac freshwater aquarium 

3) House V

4) Zagreb Arena

5) Lone Hotel

6) Mulini Beach Bar

7) Sports hall Bale

Staff writer
