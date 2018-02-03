7 Croatian buildings a Bond villain would be proud of

Turato Architecture studio works all of the angles with the Gumno House, located on the stunning KrK Island in #Croatia. 🌴🌴 @architizer @archilovers @visitcroatia #TuratoArchitecture #GumnoHouse #Hillside #Vacation #Home #SummerHome #Croatia #KRK #Island #Sun #Architecture #Design #Seascape #Travel #IslandLife

A post shared by Cultured Magazine (@cultured_mag) on Dec 21, 2014 at 1:01pm PST