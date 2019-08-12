Amadria Park unveil new-look Camellia Hotel in Opatija

The Camellia Hotel in Opatija has unveiled the first results of a huge renovation undertaken at the complex. Famous designers HBA London have been employed to redesign each of the hotels 140 rooms and public areas. The designers have previously worked on high-profile projects like The Address in Istanbul, The Orient in Jerusalem, St Regis hotels in Dubai and Marrakech, a Luxury Collection hotel in Doha, Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Hotel Atlantis by Giardino, Zurich, a new InterContinental in Munich and Amadria Park's luxurious Capital Hotel in Zagreb.









Opatija was the first Croatian destination of the modern tourist era. Over one hundred years ago, the elite of the Austro-Hungarian empire would vacation in the town, travelling there on Croatia’s first international rail route, which ran from Slovenia into Rijeka. In the town, such visitors were treated to the opulence they expected and the town’s architecture, pretty public gardens, service industry and accommodation offers reflect this even today.









80 of the new-look hotel rooms have so far been revealed with another 60 due to be completed before the start of the 2020 season. The grand public areas of the hotel complex will be completed by summer 2021.



