Dimensions Festival have announced pioneering U.S singer and rapper Anderson .Paak as the headliner for the festival's 2019 opening concert in Pula. Held in the city's spectacular and wonderfully well-preserved amphitheatre, this opening concert has previously brought legendary names such as Massive Attack, Grace Jones and Kraftwerk to Croatia. 2019 will see the amphitheatre used as the opening concert venue for the very last time.

A highly creative and individual talent, Anderson .Paak (pictured) makes a distinct, adventurous and often playful sound that takes in soul and hip hop. He has so far released three standout albums under the name, his fourth 'Ventura' is due to be released on April 12. He recently won his first Grammy (for Best Rap Performance on the track 'Bubblin') and announced he will be releasing yet more new material made in collaboration with hip hop legend Dr Dre. He will be accompanied at the Dimensions gig by his backing band The Free Nationals.

Other names today added to the already released Dimensions 2019 line-up include Japanese techno chap DJ Nobu, frequent visitor Dan Shake, drum n' bass DJ Om Unit, Joy in Repetition label boss Eliphino, the often experimental Silvia Kastel, Youandewan, Christian Jayprovide and re:ni.