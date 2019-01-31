Dimensions reveal line up for final year at Fort Punta Christo

Dimensions Festival has announced the line up for their 2019 event. As recently reported in Time Out Croatia, this will be the final year at Fort Punta Christo in Pula for both Dimensions and Outlook festivals.

Omar-S, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Joy Orbison, Helena Hauff, dBridge, Gilles Peterson, Call Super, Zip, Andrew Weatherall, Craig Richards and Shanti Celeste will all play sets at the main festival site this year.

The festival's opening concert, which last year featured Kraftwerk, will be headed up by Detroit's Jeff Mills in a performance that will also feature Afrobeat rhythm pioneer Tony Allen. Also performing live at the opening concert will be Objekt, with the evening rounded off by a DJ set from the ever-enthusiastic Hunee.

House, electro, techno and drum n' bass make up much of the event's soundtrack, but alternative sounds will come this year from the likes of Sadar Bahar, Children Of Zeus, Awesome Tapes From Africa and Mr.Scruff, the latter playing a specially extended set.

Pummeling techno will come from Blawan and DVS1. Representing electro will be DJ Stingray, DJ Bone plus DMX Krew and Radioactive Man, both of whom will perform live.

Other live acts appearing at the main site include Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, Octave One and Dam-Funk with the return of the complete Hessle Audio crew - Ben UFO, Pearson Sound and Pangaea – being another highlight.

The festival takes place from Thursday 29 August - Sunday 1st September, with the opening concert in Pula's amphitheatre taking place on Wednesday 28th August. 7,000 partygoers are expected to attend the main site.





