Croatia
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Rijeka Carnival 2024
Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

Be what you want to be – Rijeka Carnival 2024 the best ever!

Huge international parade fills the streets of the port city before participants and revellers continue the party into the night

Written by
Peterjon Cresswell
Advertising

Inspired by the motto ‘Be what you want to be!’, this year’s Rijeka Carnival was bigger and better than ever. The traditional event, revived from medieval times by three masked groups in 1982, is now firmly established as a major festival on the international calendar.

At noon on Sunday, February 11, the 9,000 masked participants, 93 groups and 59 floats began to make their journey through the city, the culmination of nearly a month’s worth of celebrations.

Rijeka Carnival 2024
Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

It was back on January 19 that the Rijeka Carnival Queen was crowned and the ceremonial handover took place of the keys to the city. Then came the popular children’s parade and a charity ball at the historic Maritime & History Museum, before the main event on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Rijeka from all over the world to line the route. The parade slowed as it inched along the city’s pedestrianised main street, the Korzo, marchers later breaking ranks to join revellers for parties across town.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Time Out

About us

Time Out Croatia

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.