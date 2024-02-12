Huge international parade fills the streets of the port city before participants and revellers continue the party into the night

Inspired by the motto ‘Be what you want to be!’, this year’s Rijeka Carnival was bigger and better than ever. The traditional event, revived from medieval times by three masked groups in 1982, is now firmly established as a major festival on the international calendar.

At noon on Sunday, February 11, the 9,000 masked participants, 93 groups and 59 floats began to make their journey through the city, the culmination of nearly a month’s worth of celebrations.

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

It was back on January 19 that the Rijeka Carnival Queen was crowned and the ceremonial handover took place of the keys to the city. Then came the popular children’s parade and a charity ball at the historic Maritime & History Museum, before the main event on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Rijeka from all over the world to line the route. The parade slowed as it inched along the city’s pedestrianised main street, the Korzo, marchers later breaking ranks to join revellers for parties across town.