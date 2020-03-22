Belgrade shows solidarity with earthquake-hit Zagreb

Although all cities and countries in southeast Europe are battling their own problems with the spread of Coronavirus, hundreds of people in the Serbian capital of Belgrade came together this evening in a show of support for Zagreb. The Croatian capital is also on lock down because of the virus, but this morning suffered a serious earthquake which forced residents into the streets.

Belgrade

Belgrade



News of the earthquake was widely reported across the region and, in response, people organised a show of support at 8pm. From the balconies of Belgrade to the tower blocks of Zemun, even as far as Leskovac, applause rang out across the city streets in solidarity with Zagreb and with Serbia's healthcare workers. The message was simple; you are not alone.

Belgrade



Leskovac



Sarajevo in Bosnia