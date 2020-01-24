Brač island's Olive Harvest World Championships wins Creative Event Of The Year award

Brač island's innovative Olive World Harvest Championships (pictured) has won the Creative Event Of The Year award at the FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair. The Creative Tourism Network awards ceremony was held at the Madrid fair from January 22 to 26.







FITUR is a global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America. This year it was attended by 10,487 companies from 165 countries and regions, 142,642 trade visitors and 110,848 visitors from the general public.





Brač's Olive Harvest World Championships were held in Postira on the island in October last year and the event beat 160 other entrants in the competition in order to win first prize. At the 2019 event, 12 national teams took part with the four representatives of Montenegro picking the most olives (77.6 kilograms) and winning the title of World Champions in olive picking.







This year, the 4th Olive Harvest World Championships will be held from 8 to 11 October 2020. So far, teams from Poland, Slovakia, BiH, Hungary, France, England, Northern Macedonia, Germany and South Africa have applied. For a good insight into how the event on the beautiful island looks, take a glance at the 2019 after movie, featured below.



