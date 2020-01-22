Celebrate your party or special occasion on a plane in Krapina-Zagorje county

Looking to add an extra lift to your children's party or bachelors evening? Are you sick of booking the village nightclub where the DJ only plays cajke (pop-folk music)? Then this unusual event space might be just what you're looking for.

Robert Sedlar from Zabok is the owner of a 109-seat Fokker F-100 airplane, which lies in a field in the village of Strmec Stubički in Krapina-Zagorje County, just 35 kilometres north of Zagreb. The plane is available to hire for gatherings, events, filming and children's parties.

While permanently grounded, the decommissioned aircraft certainly makes for an unusual and surprising venue for your high-flying party. Although not Croatia's most famous tourist (or party) destination, Zagorje is certainly not unknown to fans of flight, as it is also home to Zagreb Balloon Club and the country's largest annual event within that pastime, the thrilling Croatia Hot Air Balloon Rally. Other great reasons to visit the region include agrotourism, a spectacularly beautiful rural landscape and the many thermal spas and attached resorts located there.

