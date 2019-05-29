Croatia wins 7 Gold medals at Decanter World Wine Awards

Croatian wines have been awarded seven gold medals at the 2019 edition of the world’s largest wine competition. The Decanter World Wine Awards were recently held in London and saw over 17, 000 wines from over 50 countries tasted.

Croatia's total of medals included 55 silver medals and 77 bronze medals. The 7 Gold medal-winning wines were required to score over 95 points out of 100 in the judge's taste tests.

This year's Croatian Gold medal winners were Damjanić Clemente 2016, Fakin Malvazija Istarska 2018 (the 2017 vintage is pictured above), ATC Gran Teran 2015, Rossi Malvazija Istarska 2018, Anđelini Malvazija Istarska 2015, Vina Laguna Festigia Malvazija Vižinada Riserva 2015 and Vron Bod Plavac 2012.



Except for the Vron Bod Plavac, all of the Gold medal-winning wines are from the Istria region. These successes follow hot on the heels of Istria's wins at the International Wine Challenge which were also held in London earlier this month.