Croatia's first boat cinema sets sail from Vukovar

While residents of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, are being courted by the return of drive-in cinemas, film fans in the east of Croatia have an altogether different offer enticing them back to the flicks. This weekend will see the first boat cinema set out on the Danube river in Vukovar.

Johann Strauss II's 'The Blue Danube (An der schönen, blauen Donau)', as famously used in Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey'

More of a sail-in than a drive-in, the Magenta 1, run by Danubiumtours, will set off from the shores of the town at 9pm every Friday and Saturday to offer the unique cinema-going experience. Their boat is powered by solar panels and so its quiet, electric motor will not disturb the wild surroundings while en route nor the film during screening.

Every Friday is so far reserved for documentary films, with the opening edition set to show a film about The Beatles. Saturdays will be for feature films, with the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' lined up for this first week. The town is well known for attracting film fans to the Danube as it already hosts the well-attended Vukovar Film Festival.

