Croats choose environmentally-friendly biodegradable bags

The Croatian public is enthusiastically supporting ecological issues and the fight against plastics, despite the extra cost. Supermarket giant Spar have revealed they sold one million biodegradable bags in 2019, even though the bags carry a small charge.







Non-biodegradable bags for fruit and vegetables in Spar remain free, but many shoppers chose the small, extra charge in order to help the environment. Spar have well over 100 outlets in Croatia and are one of the major supermarket brands in the country. The supermarket also offer other biodegradable bags within their stores, including paper bags in which bread and pastry products are sold.







