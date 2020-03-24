Croats in Amsterdam raise over €125, 000 for earthquake-hit Zagreb

Uncertainty descended upon Zagreb on Sunday morning as people fled their homes in response to the 5.5 magnitude earthquake which hit the city. Congregating in the streets, people weren't sure what to do; they had only just been told to stay indoors because of Coronavirus. Were they doing the right thing to go outside?

One place where clarity shone through was Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a city in which five Croatians from Zagreb - Anamarija, Anja, Dora, Jana and Sara – have made their home. In response the the earthquake, the friends immediately set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money as an emergency resource for Zagreb.

Although the campaign was widely supported across social media and in the press, the friends were still quite surprised at the generosity shown. In less than 20 hours, people had donated €36, 000 of their intended €50, 000 aim and so he girls reset their target to €200, 000. After 48 hours, they look set to achieve this, with almost 3, 000 people having donated €125, 000.



The funds raised will be put towards addressing the damage caused by the earthquake. More specifically, they will be aimed at the acute issues faced by hospitals and people in need. Frustrated by their inability to return home and help in person (they are also on lock down because of Coronavirus), the friends have nevertheless delivered much more than could have been hoped for. Bravo ladies!