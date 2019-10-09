Dimensions and Outlook festivals move to Šibenik-Knin county from 2020

Two of the most popular dance music festivals held on the Croatian coast have today announced their new home. Both Outlook and Dimensions festivals, previously held in Pula, will take up residence in Šibenik-Knin county from 2020.



The festivals are more than 10 years old and, since they began, have been partly responsible for promoting the city of Pula to become the third most popular Croatian destination searched for on Google (after Zagreb and Dubrovnik). The move will see the festivals use The Garden festival site in Tisno, sharing the same infrastructure and outdoor nightclub, Barbarellas in Pirovac, as events like Love International (pictured), Defected Croatia, Hospitality On The Beach, Suncebeat and Dekmantel Selectors. At least one (if not both) of the new additions will also use St Michael's Fortress in Šibenik for their famous opening concerts. The opening concerts had previously been held in Pula amphitheatre.



At the beginning of 2019, both festivals announced that this summer would be their last using Fort Punta Christo and Pula amphitheatre, although no information was given regarding where they would be moving to or even if they would continue. In recent years, both festivals had suffered bad luck with the weather. Scheduled to take place right at the end of summer, storms had marred some days completely and the festival site had been struck with power blackouts.



After news broke of the festivals' departure from Pula, some locals wondered if the city had done enough to keep the festivals; it is understood assistance was sought by the festivals in attempts to prevent any further power outages, but no solution had been forthcoming. With its operators having more than a decade of experience on the site at Tisno, attendees at festivals taking place at The Garden, Tisno do not experience such setbacks. The festivals' move to Šibenik-Knin county will also allow them to take place earlier in the season, hopefully circumnavigating the more unpredictable, late summer weather.



Outlook, now renamed Outlook Origins in reference to the back-to-basics approach the festival will take in its new home, will take place from July 30 to August 4, while Dimensions will take place from August 13 to August 18. Fans of the festivals will have to be super quick in order to secure tickets for the events as their relocation to Tisno demands a significant reduction in attendee numbers. The Garden site in Tisno usually caters to a maximum capacity of around 5000 festival-goers. The former site in Pula was capable of handling 15, 000, meaning each festival will be losing two-thirds of its capacity.







