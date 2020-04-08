Easter in Zagreb's boutique bakery Korica

Easter is almost here and that means it's pinca season. Pinca is a sweet bread roll traditionally made and eaten across Croatia for the holiday. Boutique bakery Korica in Zagreb makes the sweet treat each year, to the delight of its customers. This year, it's continuing the tasty tradition with a slight twist.

© Vjekoslav Skledar

Unlike previous years, Easter 2020 probably won't entail long lines trailing down the restaurant's home, Zagreb's central Preradovićeva street. Due to the earthquake and coronavirus crises that hit recently Zagreb, Korica is also approaching this year's pinca production differently. The bakery is giving priority to citizens who were hit hardest by the earthquake - which happen to be its closest neighbours. Any pincas available after that will be delivered via Wolt.

Get 'em while they're hot, and before they're gone - if you're lucky!

This feature is part of Time Out Croatia's commitment to support businesses, commerce and non-profit organisations during the period of social distancing.