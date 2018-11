Visitors are often drawn to Croatia by its otherworldly Plitvice national park, a series of cascading waterfalls and colour-shifting lakes that change with the growing algae. From island-studded waters to wooded wonderlands, there are dozens of beautiful lakes in Croatia beyond Plitvice. Here's a small selection of our favourites.

Trakošćan Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Bransberger Prelog (@sandrabransberger) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Baćina Lakes



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life and Ventures (@thelifeandventures) on Nov 4, 2018 at 8:40am PST

Plitvice Lakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Block (@mblockk) on Jul 28, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Mljet Lakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Croatian Nomads (@croatiannomads) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Lokve Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FranV (@vladfran.croatia) on Nov 2, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

Vransko Lake, Cres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Croatia Explore (@croatia_explore) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Prokljan Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kovlat on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Kruščica Lake