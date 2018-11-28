ELFS open new champagne bar in Zagreb

An exclusive new bar ELFS & bubbles has opened in the centre of Zagreb. Located at Amruševa 4, near the main square and Zrinjevac park, the upscale bar is a luxurious place for a daytime coffee or a glass of fizz in the evening.





The bar has been established by the Croatian fashion brand ELFS, who make clothes, footwear and accessories which are all Croatian designed and made. The other half of the bar's name is taken from champagne bubbles, the bar offering the perfect opportunity to indulge sparkling wines.





The opening of ELFS & bubbles follows the recent re-opening of classic Zagreb bar, Kafkaz, which, although it holds a completely different ambience and clientele, is also a high-end bar with impeccable service and impressive interior. There's no shortage of new places to go to impress your date in Zagreb.









all photos by Danijel Galić photography