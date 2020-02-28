From today, Croatia has seven Michelin-starred restaurants. Details of this year's gradings have just been released and two new restaurants have joined the existing five in Croatia that were already on the list.



The two new restaurants to receive the designation are LD Terrace in Korčula (main image) and Boškinac in Novalja on the island of Pag. They join Noel in Zagreb, Draga di Lovrana in Lovran, Monte in Rovinj, Pelegrini in Šibenik and 360 in Dubrovnik, which all maintained their standards in order to keep their Michelin stars.





Boškinac in Novalja on the island of Pag



Michelin's restaurant guides have been published for more than 100 years and Michelin stars are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive, requiring restaurants to meet strict criteria when reviewed anonymously by the guides' compilers. Reviewers secretly return to each Michelin-starred restaurant every year in order to judge if an awarded restaurant may keep its grading.







Boškinac is also a boutique hotel and has its own vineyards and wine



In addition to the main Michelin-starred winners, the new Michelin Guide also recommended the following restaurants in Croatia

Appetite Bistro by Marin Rendić, ManO, Dubravkin Put, Pod Zidom, Time, Boban, Beštija, Apetit, Tekka, Zinfandel's, Takenoko and Le Bistro Esplanade in Zagreb.

Mon Ami in Velika Gorica, Bedem in Varaždin, Mala Hiža in Mačkovec, Konoba TRS in Trogir, Jeny in Tucepi, Bougainville in Cavtat, Filippi on Korcula plus Navis and Villa Ariston, both in Opatija.

Zigante in Livade, Konoba Morgan in Bracania, Buščina in Umag, San Rocco in Brtonigla, Pergola in Zambratia, Marina in Novigrad, Badi in Umag plus Čok Tavern and Damir & Ornella, both of which are in Novigrad.

Alla Beccaccia in Valbandon, Meneghetti in Bale, Sveti Nikola in Porec, Foša in Zadar, La Puntulina in Rovinj, Kaštel in Zadar, Waldinger Club in Osijek, Konoba Boba on Murter and Konoba Tri Piruna in Vodice.

The following restaurants in Split were also all recommended; ZOI, Zrno soli, Kadena and Dvor. As were the following Dubrovnik restaurants; Vapor, Nautika, Above 5, Stara loza, Proto Fish, Takenoko, Zuzori, Bistro Tavulin, Pjerin and the restaurant 'Dubrovnik'.