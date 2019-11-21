Fuliranje reveals details of this year's gastro offer at Advent Zagreb

Fuliranje have revealed details of the gastro offer that will be available at this year's Advent in Zagreb. With its mixture of craft beers, world cuisine and music, the area is consistently one of the most popular at Advent with young adults.

Around 30 restaurants and bars will this year take part in the Fuliranje programme which, like the rest of the city's Advent, will run from November 28 until January 1. Fuliranje will again take place in Strossmayer Square, between Tomislavac, where the ice rink is located, and Zrinjevac, the park closest to Zagreb's main square.





Food from all over Croatia will be represented in the area including Fermaj Tovara, B.A.B. Piantina and Vodnjanka Restaurants offering Istrian specialities and Opat from Kornati, Biomania from Bol and Black Pepper from Hvar who will serve Dalmatian delicacies. Market by T&T will also return with sarma and other reinvented Croatian classics.

There will be sausages galore from the likes of Wurst Bar, Berlin and the Institut za kobasice, burgers from Submarine and Mason Burgers & Staff, various chicken dishes from Čiketina plus a special street food menu offered by Zagreb favourite Rougemarin.

More exotic world cuisine comes from Latin American specialists El Toro and world food map TasteAtlas, who will focus on Italy and Portugal for their first foray into Advent. Dessert options will come from outfits such as Le Kolač, Nonina tajna, Trdelnik and Chiquita Churrosita.





Apart from the commercial side, there will be plenty of places to hide from the cold in seasonal spots where you can take selfies, including one cafe option where your pets will also be welcome. And there'll be as many drink options as there are food choices, including sweet and spicy mulled wines, Christmas cocktails and speciality gins from the likes of Gin3 Spirits, Gingle Bells, Rakijarnica, Jerusalem Ormož, Molekular bar by Mangosta and A most unusual gin garden by Botanica.

The Garden Bar & Kitchen will once again be central to Fuliranje, not only in their position right in the middle of the area. The brewery are once again unleashing their seasonal favourite, the Vanilla and Chocolate Porter, but they have also brewed a special Advent beer which is only available here. Their food offer includes smoked pork hocks and vegetarian hotdogs, plus their attached DJ agency, Adriatic Coasting, have once again programmed all the DJs and music for the area's popular live stage. Local favourites who will appear during the season include Brighton, Felver, hrwoE, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu, Pepi Jogarde, Pips, Burek's Mario Pytzek, Goulash Disko's Yves Taquet, Ilija Rudman from Imogen Recordings and a Dino Dvornik tribute band.



