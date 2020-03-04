Gault&Millau Croatia presents 2020's gastro maestros

Gault&Millau Croatia has proclaimed 360 Dubrovnik the country’s best restaurant and Danijel Đekić of Monte in Rovinj its best chef for 2020. The awards dinner, held March 4 in Zagreb’s Esplanade hotel, was prepared by onsite Zinfandel restaurant’s head chef Ana Grgić and Coline Faulquier of Signature in Marseilles.

© Dalibor Talajic

In 1970s France, Gault&Millau was founded by nouvelle cuisine champions Henri Gault and Christian Millau. Nouvelle shies away from the hearty and heavy, focusing on light and natural fare with smart presentation. The ten Gault&Millau culinary commandments for nouvelle cuisine range from Thou shalt not overcook and Thou shalt use fresh, quality products to Thou shalt eliminate rich sauces and Thou shalt be inventive.

© Dalibor Talajic

Over 50 years after its founding, Gault&Millau has expanded to dozens of countries reviewing tens of thousands of restaurants each year. The influential guide awards one to five toques (traditional French chef’s hats) along with a numerical rating from 1 to 20. Five toques have been sparingly bestowed throughout the years, but a 20/20 score has never been achieved – the founders held that perfection is only God’s domain.

We bring you 2020's Gault&Millau Croatia victual victors; find out how close they get to flawless.



Chef of the Year

Danijel Đekić, Monte, Rovinj



Great Chef of the Future

Sandra and Dane Tahirović, Zora Bila, Split

Robert Benzia, Ganeum Food&Wine Bar, Lovran



Best Restaurants in 2020

360, Dubrovnik 17.5/20, 4 toques

Monte, Rovinj 17.5/20, 4 toques

Laganini, Palmižana, 17/20, 4 toques

Pelegrini, Šibenik, 17/20, 4 toques



Best Chef of Traditional Cuisine

Silvija Horak, Terbotz, Štrigova



Best Chef of (Nouvelle) Traditional Cuisine

Tvrtko Šakota, NAV, Zagreb



Young Talents

Floriana Ružić, San Rocco, Brtonigla

Matija Jagić, Brokenships Bistro, Zagreb



Special Recognition for the Promotion of Croatian Gastronomy and Confectionary

Dragica Lukin, Villa Soši, Umag



Best Hall Chef

Drago Majsak, Vinodol, Zagreb



Best POP Restaurant

Buffet Kamenice, Dubrovnik