Gault&Millau Croatia presents 2020's gastro maestros

By Lara Rasin Posted: Wednesday March 4 2020, 11:46pm

Restaurant 360 Dubrovnik
© Veronica Arevalo Restaurant 360 Dubrovnik

Gault&Millau Croatia has proclaimed 360 Dubrovnik the country’s best restaurant and Danijel Đekić of Monte in Rovinj its best chef for 2020. The awards dinner, held March 4 in Zagreb’s Esplanade hotel, was prepared by onsite Zinfandel restaurant’s head chef Ana Grgić and Coline Faulquier of Signature in Marseilles.  

Restaurant Monte

 

Restaurant Monte
© Dalibor Talajic

 

In 1970s France, Gault&Millau was founded by nouvelle cuisine champions Henri Gault and Christian Millau. Nouvelle shies away from the hearty and heavy, focusing on light and natural fare with smart presentation. The ten Gault&Millau culinary commandments for nouvelle cuisine range from Thou shalt not overcook and Thou shalt use fresh, quality products to Thou shalt eliminate rich sauces and Thou shalt be inventive.

monte, restaurants, restaurants and cafes, rovinj, istria, croatia

 

Restaurant Monte
© Dalibor Talajic

 

Over 50 years after its founding, Gault&Millau has expanded to dozens of countries reviewing tens of thousands of restaurants each year. The influential guide awards one to five toques (traditional French chef’s hats) along with a numerical rating from 1 to 20. Five toques have been sparingly bestowed throughout the years, but a 20/20 score has never been achieved – the founders held that perfection is only God’s domain. 

We bring you 2020's Gault&Millau Croatia victual victors; find out how close they get to flawless. 


Chef of the Year 
Danijel Đekić, Monte, Rovinj 
 
Great Chef of the Future 
Sandra and Dane Tahirović, Zora Bila, Split 
Robert Benzia, Ganeum Food&Wine Bar, Lovran 
 
Best Restaurants in 2020 
360, Dubrovnik 17.5/20, 4 toques 
Monte, Rovinj 17.5/20, 4 toques 
Laganini, Palmižana, 17/20, 4 toques 
Pelegrini, Šibenik, 17/20, 4 toques 
 
Best Chef of Traditional Cuisine
Silvija Horak, Terbotz, Štrigova 


Best Chef of (Nouvelle) Traditional Cuisine 
Tvrtko Šakota, NAV, Zagreb 


Young Talents 
Floriana Ružić, San Rocco, Brtonigla 
Matija Jagić, Brokenships Bistro, Zagreb 


Special Recognition for the Promotion of Croatian Gastronomy and Confectionary 
Dragica Lukin, Villa Soši, Umag  


Best Hall Chef 
Drago Majsak, Vinodol, Zagreb 


Best POP Restaurant 
Buffet Kamenice, Dubrovnik 

