Goolets host Croatia's charter yachting industry to celebrate attaining 32% of market share

Charter yachting company Goolets recently hosted the movers and shakers of Croatia's charter yachting industry in celebration of attaining a 32% market share. The 15-year-old company invited all yacht owners, yachting companies and travel agencies in Croatia to the celebration, which was held on 7th December at the castle in Bled, Slovenia.







Those unfamiliar with the company or the reasons why Croatia is the best choice in Europe for a luxury yachting holiday can find out more here. You can see highlights from the company's celebrations in the video below.