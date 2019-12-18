Sail Croatia: Nine reasons the eastern Adriatic is the best choice

Some of the world's best-preserved Roman architecture can be found in Croatia, including the amphitheatre in Pula and Diocletian's Palace in Split. Such sights are not only a fascinating reminder of the past but are still very much integral and living assets of the cities in which they dwell, their modern-day usage only adding to the wonderment. The ancient walled city of Dubrovnik offers a completely different vista when approached by boat and a yacht is by far the best way of exploring the surrounding riviera. Just across from the city, the vista of the Pelješac offers the typical Dalmatian vista of vineyards and olive groves hugging the steep gradients of its hills and the approach to Korčula Town is surely one of the most beautiful sights available by boat in the Mediterranean.