Graffiti artists brighten up school in Vodnjan

Known for its colourful murals, the Istrian town of Vodnjan invited 14 graffiti artists from Croatia, Italy and Germany to decorate the walls of a local school.

Visitors to Vodnjan can already take a walking tour of previous works that arose from the annual B Urban Graffiti event held towards the end of summer.

Now, instead of the hidden streets and squares of this cultural hub 10km north of Pula, the focus was on a school, whose pupils will start the new term in a building transformed from the one they left for the holidays last June.