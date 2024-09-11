Subscribe
Graffiti artists brighten up school in Vodnjan

More colourful murals decorate this contemporary cultural hub north of Pula

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Graffiti in Vodnjan
Srečko Niketić/PIXSELL
Known for its colourful murals, the Istrian town of Vodnjan invited 14 graffiti artists from Croatia, Italy and Germany to decorate the walls of a local school.  

Visitors to Vodnjan can already take a walking tour of previous works that arose from the annual B Urban Graffiti event held towards the end of summer.

Now, instead of the hidden streets and squares of this cultural hub 10km north of Pula, the focus was on a school, whose pupils will start the new term in a building transformed from the one they left for the holidays last June.

