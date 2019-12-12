Great news for festival-goers as Ryanair announces 11 new routes into Zadar airport

Great news for holidaymakers planning to head to Croatia's famous summer music festivals as budget airline Ryanair today announced 11 new routes into Zadar airport. The airport is the closest to The Garden Resort in Tisno which is the location for the majority of Croatia's most celebrated electronic music festivals including SuncéBeat, Defected Croatia, Love International, Hospitality On The Beach, Dekmantel and also from 2020, Dimensions and Outlook festivals.



The 11 new routes will connect Zadar to Aarhus, Bremen, Cork, Paris Beauvais, Gdansk, Kaunas, Liverpool, Maastricht, Riga, Toulouse and Wroclaw. Budget-priced seats, at a cost of only €21.99 for travel from May to June 2020, have been released today to mark the announcement of the new flights. However, these ultra-low priced ticket options are only available until midnight tonight, Thursday 12 December.



Ryanair's new routes will increase its business to Zadar by 50%. The airline already services Zadar, Rijeka, Pula, Dubrovnik and Split airports in Croatia and is expected to return to Osijek airport in 2020 too, as well as exploring the option of flying into Zagreb. The low cost airline has the fifth largest market share in the country behind Croatia Airlines, easyJet, Eurowings and Lufthansa.