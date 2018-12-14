"Hats off" to Zagreb artist Lonac for his new murals

Zagreb artist Lonac has unveiled the two new murals he has painted. The paintings, collectively titled 'hat wearers', appear on walls at the Museum of Contemporary Art, located in the Novi Zagreb area of the Croatian capital. The murals complement the current exhibition of photorealism at the museum, which highlights the contribution made to the genre by Croatian artist Jadranka Fatur. The completed works are available to view now, and fans of Lonac are invited to attend the museum on Tuesday 18 December at 6pm when they will be able to see a film made during the process of the artist constructing the pieces.







Zagreb-born Lonac is a recognised name on the art scene of his hometown. Since 2013, he has been a member of the P_3 platform, and since 2016 a member of HDLU. Best known for the huge murals he paints on the side of buildings, his grandiose works and the characters he depicts in them, usually based on people he knows or, in this case, those captured in photograph in his home city, can be seen on walls in Grenoble, France, New York and Nanxian in China. One of Zagreb's most famous contemporary artists, he has a worldwide fanbase.