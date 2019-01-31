Hideout Festival announce second wave of guests for 2019

Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of DJs and performers who will appear at their 2019 event. Darius Syrossian, Gorgon City, Jax Jones, Gerd Janson and Michael Bibi are among the names that are added to the bill. They will join existing names from the first line up announcement like BICEP, Jamie Jones, MK, Rudimental and Skream.

Other names included on the second wave line up release are Dennis Cruz, Doorly, Kettama, Rebuke, Brame and Hamo, Alexis, Barely Legal, Mason Maynard Mvson Collective and Nicole Moudaber. Hideout Festival takes place between Monday 1 July - Friday 5 July at Zrce Beach on island Pag.