Is Osijek's Spider-Man trapped in Manchester?

The streets of Osijek have been quiet of late and not just because of social distancing. Since Time Out Croatia reported in late January about the city's very own Spider-Man (main picture), little has been seen or heard of the mysterious masked figure. He has not been caught jogging by the Drava, nor scaling the old city walls. However, news from Manchester today suggests that Osijek's Spajdi might have reappeared in the home of English football and music.

Spider-Man has been seen exercising in Manchester suburbs over recent days

Residents of Stockport in the Manchester suburbs have today reported seeing a figure dressed as Spider-Man who, this past week, has roaming the streets for an hour daily. Under UK government guidelines, people are only supposed to leave their homes for essential shopping and for an hour's exercise each day. In behaviour suspiciously similar to Osijek's Spajdi, this masked man has been using his hour a day to run around the suburbs. He waves to children isolated in their homes, cheering them up as he goes by.

Spajdi's visits have become so eagerly anticipated that some families have even started placing requests in their windows for him to stop by at their homes. Elsewhere in the Manchester suburb, another set of Stockport residents has been delighting locals by placing bears in their garden. The furry friends can be seen undertaking a different task or pastime each day.

With Manchester Spider-Man's emergence coinciding with the disappearance of Osijek's, could the two masked heroes be one in the same? Could Osijek's Spajdi be trapped in Manchester by travel restrictions introduced in response to Coronavirus? When will Croatia's eight-legged lega return? Come back Spajdi, we need you now more than ever.

An enthusiastic young fan awaits the daily visit of Spider-Man in Manchester