Live in a tiny converted chapel in Dubrovnik (for €120,000!)

A converted chapel in Dubrovnik has been listed for sale. The former chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows in Lapad (pictured) has been listed on the Njuškalo website with an asking price of €120,000, although the owner states he's willing to consider an apartment exchange for a different property in either Dubrovnik or Zagreb.

The tiny chapel was constructed in 1710. Previous owners appealed to ecclesiastical authorities for funds to maintain the chapel for its original purpose, but the pleas fell on deaf ears and they were forced to sell for €20, 000. The current owner, although courting condemnation from religious conservatives, was within his rights in undertaking the substantial conversion needed to turn the building into an apartment. He states that ill-health is the reason he has now put the building up for sale.

At just 25 square metres, the €120,000 means that each square metre has a value of €4,800 which is quite steep considering it lies in the shadow of concrete tower blocks. The property also has a 15 square metre garden and comes fully furnished.