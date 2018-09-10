Talks are underway for a direct flight to exist between Dubrovnik airport and Toronto. The proposed flight would be the first direct flight between Dubrovnik and Canada. The planned route is being discussed by Air Transat, who currently have flights between two Canadian cities and the Croatian capital, Zagreb. The as yet unannounced route is not only a marker for Air Transat's ambitious expansions in Croatia, but also that of Dubrovnik airport. The airport recently announced direct flights between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik, beginning in summer 2019, which are the first direct flights between the USA and Croatia in almost three decades. Like the Philadelphia announcement, details of this new Toronto service are expected to be of significant interest not only to visitors but to large sections of the Croatian diaspora who make their home in Canada.







If finalised, the route will be operated by Air Transat's Airbus A330 aircraft (pictured), which has a capacity of 345 seats. A total number of 136, 519 people visited Croatia from Canada in 2017, a rise of 25% on the previous year's records. Air Canada Rouge also currently operates routes between Canada and Zagreb, but Air Transat's proposed service will be the first between the country and one of Croatia's regional airports. Air Transat will publish full details of their 2019 routes in mid-October.