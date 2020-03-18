Osijek-based PLANTaža teaches kids about renewable energy

Founded in the Slavonian region's largest city, Osijek, non-profit PLANTaža has been promoting renewable energy since 2014. Croatia, as a country which has plenty of sun, wind and geothermal sources, uses only about 16% renewable energy (which falls below that of other European countries). PLANTaža believes the key to helping the environment is education - and the earlier it begins, the better.

PLANTaža

A group of friends and enthusiasts joined forces to establish PLANTaža, which has, so far, successfully managed over 110 projects; from organic planting workshops and sustainable outdoor art exhibitions to expert-led panel discussions.

© PLANTaža

One of the projects PLANTaža is most proud of is MOSS, aka, Mobile Solar Panel (in Croatian: "mobilna solarna stanica"). MOSS encompasses educational lectures during which kids are taught about and shown a movable solar panel. PLANTaža has, so far, collaborated with five elementary schools around Osijek for this initiative, which includes over 200 students.

Along with continuing MOSS, PLANTaža has many more renewable energy projects in the works. Full steam (as long as it doesn't cause pollution!) ahead!