Outlook Festival announce line-up for final event in Pula

Outlook Festival have announced the line up for their 2019 event. As Time Out Croatia recently reported, this year will be the final year for both Outlook Festival and Dimensions Festival in Pula.

Chase & Status, Bugzy Malone, Goldie (live) and dBridge are among the first headliners announced for the event. Andy C, Loyle Carner, Shy FX (live), Gentlemans Dub Club and Flohio have been announced as guests for the festival's special opening night concert, which will take place in Pula amphitheatre

The rest of the festival will take place over several days at the now famous Fort Punta Christo site on the outskirts of the city. Grooverider, LTJ Bukem, Calibre and scene veteran Randall have been revealed as some of the leading lights who will be representing the drum n' bass sound there. Grime and rap contributors will include Ghetts, D Double E, Aitch and Unknown T, with Channel One Soundsystem, Iration Steppas and Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound being among the reggae contingent.

Also appearing at the festival will be Mala, Joker, Matt Jam Lamont, DJ Rap and Holy Goof. The event takes place in Pula between 4 and 9 September.







Fort Punta Christo, Pula