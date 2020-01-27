Pictures: major event space and sports facilities added to Falkensteiner's Punta Skala resort near Zadar

A major new events space and a large sports hall have been added to Falkensteiner's Punta Skala resort near Zadar. Recently released pictures show what both new facilities will look like when they open to the public in May.









The event hall measures 527 square metres and, although multi-functional, is equipped with state-of-the-art technical equipment to assist the resort in attracting international conferences. It has a capacity of 470 people. The new sports, fitness and recreation centre has 800 square metres and holds gyms, bowling facilities, table football, billiards and e-gaming.









Once opened, the new indoor sports and fitness area combined with its outdoor counterpart will hold seven tennis courts, mini-golf, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, two year-round and two beach volleyball courts. The resort is also famous for its excellent spa facilities.









€3 million have already been spent in the expansion of the sports facilities at Punta Skala, with a further €15 million earmarked for continuing the resort's offer in sports, fitness and recreation over the next 12 months. Falkensteiner's Punta Skala resort lies on a peninsula, just outside the village of Petrčane, near Zadar. The resort is surrounded by beautiful beaches and clear seas on all sides and also holds exceptional views of the towering Dinaric Alps in the distance. Last summer, the resort hosted the world's largest bouncy castle within its grounds.







