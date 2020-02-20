Rijeka Carnival 2020: costumes, colour and culture

Since 1982, the Rijeka Carnival has been gathering masked merrymakers of world each year. Croatia's biggest carnival is on for six more days in newly-inaugurated European City of Culture Rijeka, and there's still much to experience. Don't miss the carnival's crown jewel, the International Carnival Parade, on 23 February with colourful fireworks, costume competitions and hundreds of floats. Carnival visitors can ogle costumes - which, of course, include the Halubian Bell Bearers - or take part in the fun themselves. Nothing is off limits: get decked out in any and all things extravagant, ludicrous and spooky.

Just a glimpse into the festivities is enough to get in the masquerade mood.

Catch Croatia's biggest street party until 26 February, 2020.