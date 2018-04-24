Rijeka to get a €775 million makeover by 2020

Fantastic news for the city of Rijeka as it announces plans for €775 million of investment. Facing some scepticism about the realisation and timeline of the projects in local media, the city of Rijeka have released more details of their large-scale plans to spruce up the city, spanning infrastructure and private urban investment, setting 2020 as the date for completion.

That target coincides with Rijeka's turn as the European Capital of Culture 2020. The port city won the bid back in 2016, beating Dubrovnik, Osijek and Pula: the first Croatian city to receive the title. The four-year development programme includes the renovation of former Yugoslavian leader Tito's yacht 'Seagull' into a museum, restaurant and hotel and the transformation of the old industrial complex Benčić into a cultural hub housing the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the City Library and City Museum amongst others.

While Capital of Culture projects aim to revitalise Rijeka's industrial and cultural heritage (no new buildings are planned) the latest investments focus on the urban infrastructure of the city.

© Marko Vrdoljak

Over half of the total investment, approximately €500 million has been allocated to improving the city's transport infrastructure and sewage systems. The Rijeka Prometni Pravac, a confusing and quite often dangerous part of Rijeka's transport infrastructure, was highlighted by the mayor. A new water treatment plant was also mentioned, in addition to the modernisation train lines, stations, roads and the city's port.

© Marko Vrdoljak

A large proportion of the funding is from the European Union and is expected to be finalised by this year.

Source: Total Croatia News.

