Rijeka youth choir make amazing online performance

The streets of coastal city Rijeka should be bustling right now, with visitors and residents enjoying the multifaceted arts programme long-in-preparation for its year as European Capital of Culture 2020. Instead, the streets are empty. Its museums, galleries and live music venues are closed. Like everywhere else, the city is at a standstill.

However, social distancing did not stop the coming together of Rijeka's well known Josip Kaplan Youth Choir. The group, who are 14 years old and came to wider recognition via successfully appearing in a TV talent show, convened on Skype to record a brilliant version of 'Heal The World'. The Michael Jackson-penned track, originally released in 1991, has never sounded so good!

You can watch the inspiring performance below.