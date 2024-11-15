See a spectacular light show in Lovran this weekend

Situated on Istria’s east coast, the pretty town of Lovran is staging a spectacular light show this Saturday, November 16. Custom-created audio-visual effects and animations projected around the Old Town will bring to life Lovran’s medieval squares and historic façades.

For the fifth edition of this popular annual event, in a collaboration between the Lovran Municipality, Tourist Board and the Academy of Applied Arts at the University of Rijeka, a team of artists and specialists has been working with a particular type of laser projector to provide a fully immersive experience.

Svjetlarna Lovran 2024 starts at 7pm and will unfold at three main locations: Trg Sveti Juraj, the Laurus Gallery and, ideal for younger viewers, the Park of Croatian Veterans. Special guests will be the Visualia Group from Pula, the artists behind the pioneering festival of the same name in Pula.

For more details, see the Facebook page for the event.