Shot entirely in Croatia, spy film Canary Black hits the screens

With the UK’s Kate Beckinsale in the starring role as special agent Avery Graves, Amazon Prime’s action thriller Canary Black has just been released. Filmed entirely in Croatia, mainly in Zagreb but also in Rovinj, Istria, the spy drama was directed by Pierre Morel in the winter of 2022-23.

Regular visitors to the Croatian capital will recognise many of the locations used by the Frenchman and his film crew, including the Maksimir Stadium. The movie is one of several foreign features recently shot in Croatia, which offers significant tax breaks to production companies, as well as attractive locations.

Canary Black follows a similar plot to Morel's big 2008 smash, Taken, starring Liam Neeson, with the key difference that the rogue CIA operative is female.