Software company Comms offers e-commerce platform free of charge

Card or cache? Neither - software company Comms is currently offering use of its e-commerce platform for online businesses and non-profits free of charge.

Comms is a website platform focused on e-commerce, attractive interfaces and communication with customers. It's just the thing many businesses and non-profts need right now, with brick-and-mortars closing because of COVID-19. E-commerce is the best way to stay afloat - and maybe even expand to a larger customer base - right now.

For community-oriented non-profit institutions, the offer extends even further. Non-profits will receive completely free website setup and design as well as consulting services.

Businesses can use the e-commerce platform until June 30, 2020 (at least), for free. For online store creation and customisation, Comms' Initial Setup service will be available at a lowered price (199 eur), also until June 30, 2020.

Non-profits can use all e-commerce plans, and all other Comms services (such as the Initial Setup and consulting) until the end of the coronavirus crisis completely free of charge.

Offer details can be found on Comms' website. You can sign up for the program here.