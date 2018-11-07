Some of northern Croatia's beautiful ancient buildings join European 'Living Castles' initiative

Some of northern Croatia's most beautiful castles are joining a 1.5 million European funded initiative called 'Living Castles' . The project encompasses castles in Slovenia and northern Croatia and will preserve and promote the cultural heritage of seven castles by developing a cross-border tourism programme.





Oršić Castle in Gornja Stubica by Miroslav Vajdić



The project will include Varaždin's Old Town (main picture), the Old Town of Čakovec, the Veliki Tabor castle, Oršić Castle in Gornja Stubica and the Ptuj, Celje and Rakican castles in Slovenia and aims to improve the service of, and visitors to, these wonderful continental castles.





Veliki Tabor by Miroslav Vajdić



The project will preserve the heritage of such buildings partly with the imaginative use of some modern technologies, such as holographic and 3D projections. For instance, Varaždin City Museum, which is taking part in the project, holds over 200,000 artifacts, most of which it is not possible to display permanently, due to a lack of exhibition space. Cataloging its items digitally will allow the collection to be accessible at all times.







Čakovec